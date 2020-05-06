Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms first death since Saturday

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on May 6, 2020, there have been 56,085 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,276 positive, 54,809 negative and 51 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 83-year old female from Berkeley County. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the solemn news of another life lost to this pandemic. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (6), Berkeley (171), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (47), Clay (1), Fayette (27), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (11), Harrison (32), Jackson (136), Jefferson (84), Kanawha (172), Lewis (4), Lincoln (3), Logan (15), Marion (46), Marshall (20), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (20), Mingo (2), Monongalia (111), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (33), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (92), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1)