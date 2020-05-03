Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR confirms four new positive cases

Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four additional positive cases were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

1,195 Mountain State residents have tested positive for the virus, as of May 3. No new deaths were reported Sunday and remains at 50 total.

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing sometime on Monday.

Week two of the governor’s reopening plan will also take effect May 4. That includes the reopening of businesses with fewer than 10 employees, outdoor dining, hair salons and dog groomers.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (159), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (15), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (6), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (31), Jackson (130), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (16), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (105), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (11), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (89), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).

