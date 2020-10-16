Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms record-breaking day of cases in 24 hours: 498; 3 new COVID-19 deaths

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 16, 2020, there have been 666,717 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 19,580 total cases and 396 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, and a 75-year old male from Fayette County. “The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “During this difficult time for our state and nation, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

Today’s dashboard includes a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and laboratory results received over the past 24 hours. DHHR has been working in conjunction with the West Virginia Health Information Network to onboard testing entities performing rapid COVID-19 testing in order to receive those results electronically. In the last week (from October 9 and 16), the number of testing entities submitting electronic results has increased from 97 to 170. Four testing entities were onboarded and began sending data on October 15 and that is why there was an influx in labs received. Those include MedExpress, PWNHealth/Walgreen’s, Steelfusion/RJ Group Labs, and Valley Health Link Urgent Care/Physicians Practices. These results are from over the last week.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (158), Berkeley (1,349), Boone (284), Braxton (31), Brooke (185), Cabell (1,130), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (63), Fayette (705), Gilmer (61), Grant (177), Greenbrier (151), Hampshire (118), Hancock (182), Hardy (101), Harrison (616), Jackson (341), Jefferson (513), Kanawha (3,249), Lewis (64), Lincoln (206), Logan (706), Marion (341), Marshall (238), Mason (157), McDowell (103), Mercer (535), Mineral (201), Mingo (490), Monongalia (2,205), Monroe (184), Morgan (93), Nicholas (170), Ohio (443), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (767), Raleigh (638), Randolph (368), Ritchie (25), Roane (85), Summers (72), Taylor (158), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (210), Wayne (477), Webster (17), Wetzel (78), Wirt (26), Wood (464), Wyoming (161).