Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms record number of cases in 24 hours: 382

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 9, 2020, there have been 617,045 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,707 total cases and 376 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, a 65-year old male from Wayne County, a 68-year old female from Jackson County, and a 61-year old female from Fayette County. “We continue to grieve the loss of more West Virginians today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest sympathies are expressed to their families.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (130), Berkeley (1,187), Boone (267), Braxton (16), Brooke (128), Cabell (978), Calhoun (29), Clay (48), Doddridge (40), Fayette (678), Gilmer (50), Grant (169), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (115), Hancock (165), Hardy (98), Harrison (498), Jackson (311), Jefferson (470), Kanawha (3,054), Lewis (47), Lincoln (195), Logan (688), Marion (318), Marshall (196), Mason (154), McDowell (96), Mercer (450), Mineral (181), Mingo (427), Monongalia (2,135), Monroe (166), Morgan (73), Nicholas (136), Ohio (408), Pendleton (55), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (168), Putnam (675), Raleigh (596), Randolph (303), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (62), Taylor (151), Tucker (44), Tyler (20), Upshur (168), Wayne (428), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (19), Wood (401), Wyoming (135).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his coronavirus briefing at 12:30 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.