Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR releases morning update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 15, 2020, there have been 131,875 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,298 total cases and 88 deaths.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (369/18), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (70/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (21/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (47/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (239/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (10/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).
