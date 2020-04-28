Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR removes duplicate tests, rate remains below 3-percent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 28, 2020, there have been 40,489* laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,079 positive, 39,410 negative and 37 deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Fayette (11), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

