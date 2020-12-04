Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 10 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,147 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., December 4, 2020, there have been 1,180,491 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 52,172 total cases and 799 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Hardy County, a 72-year old female from Lewis County, a 64-year old male from Marshall County, a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old female from Mingo County, a 89-year old male from Brooke County, a 95-year old female from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, and a 94-year old female from Ohio County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to continue to follow all of the safety recommendations.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (482), Berkeley (3,617), Boone (703), Braxton (134), Brooke (753), Cabell (3,177), Calhoun (89), Clay (147), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,226), Gilmer (215), Grant (440), Greenbrier (592), Hampshire (394), Hancock (851), Hardy (347), Harrison (1,581), Jackson (733), Jefferson (1,486), Kanawha (6,023), Lewis (262), Lincoln (455), Logan (1,114), Marion (989), Marshall (1,396), Mason (580), McDowell (663), Mercer (1,423), Mineral (1,491), Mingo (1,023), Monongalia (3,490), Monroe (404), Morgan (326), Nicholas (399), Ohio (1,708), Pendleton (121), Pleasants (118), Pocahontas (239), Preston (751), Putnam (2,135), Raleigh (1,742), Randolph (777), Ritchie (195), Roane (209), Summers (290), Taylor (382), Tucker (168), Tyler (164), Upshur (551), Wayne (1,113), Webster (70), Wetzel (454), Wirt (129), Wood (2,910), Wyoming (811).

West Virginia Governor , Jim Justice, is scheduled to give his coronavirus briefing at 11:00 AM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com