Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 12 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,070 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 11, 2021, there have been 1,654,561 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 102,282 total cases and 1,594 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths a 92-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, an 88-year old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 100-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old male from Lewis County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, and a 57-year old male from Wood County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is one too many, and we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (1,083), Berkeley (7,538), Boone (1,215), Braxton (632), Brooke (1,643), Cabell (6,066), Calhoun (174), Clay (286), Doddridge (316), Fayette (2,052), Gilmer (494), Grant (879), Greenbrier (1,877), Hampshire (1,164), Hancock (2,173), Hardy (995), Harrison (3,681), Jackson (1,392), Jefferson (2,795), Kanawha (9,776), Lewis (654), Lincoln (947), Logan (1,965), Marion (2,546), Marshall (2,421), Mason (1,218), McDowell (1,091), Mercer (3,508), Mineral (2,259), Mingo (1,656), Monongalia (6,110), Monroe (756), Morgan (781), Nicholas (834), Ohio (2,884), Pendleton (405), Pleasants (690), Pocahontas (419), Preston (2,024), Putnam (3,335), Raleigh (3,323), Randolph (1,565), Ritchie (462), Roane (361), Summers (574), Taylor (846), Tucker (406), Tyler (441), Upshur (1,180), Wayne (1,972), Webster (195), Wetzel (816), Wirt (268), Wood (5,806), and Wyoming (1,333).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will give his coronavirus briefing at 12:00 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com