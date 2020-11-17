Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 13 new coronavirus related deaths; 864 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 17, 2020, there have been 943,178 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 35,324 total cases and 598 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Boone County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 86-year old male from Ohio County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year old male from Boone County.

“I am very heartbroken to report that we have lost more West Virginians,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. “Please remember that your actions may result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (270), Berkeley (2,298), Boone (530), Braxton (97), Brooke (401), Cabell (2,229), Calhoun (44), Clay (99), Doddridge (89), Fayette (969), Gilmer (179), Grant (244), Greenbrier (330), Hampshire (217), Hancock (407), Hardy (168), Harrison (905), Jackson (569), Jefferson (997), Kanawha (4,786), Lewis (201), Lincoln (357), Logan (928), Marion (621), Marshall (822), Mason (260), McDowell (504), Mercer (1,083), Mineral (656), Mingo (840), Monongalia (2,835), Monroe (302), Morgan (216), Nicholas (269), Ohio (1,079), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (80), Preston (364), Putnam (1,449), Raleigh (1,148), Randolph (579), Ritchie (100), Roane (138), Summers (222), Taylor (224), Tucker (77), Tyler (109), Upshur (372), Wayne (822), Webster (49), Wetzel (339), Wirt (70), Wood (1,702), Wyoming (531).