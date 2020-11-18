Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 14 new COVID-19 related deaths; 953 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 18, 2020, there have been 955,928 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 36,277 total cases and 612 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 44-year old male from Mingo County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 76-year old male from Nicholas County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, and a 94-year old male from Jefferson County.

“Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we must do better. Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (281), Berkeley (2,379), Boone (538), Braxton (97), Brooke (421), Cabell (2,303), Calhoun (46), Clay (100), Doddridge (91), Fayette (987), Gilmer (180), Grant (249), Greenbrier (336), Hampshire (233), Hancock (432), Hardy (170), Harrison (919), Jackson (592), Jefferson (1,028), Kanawha (4,855), Lewis (204), Lincoln (363), Logan (949), Marion (635), Marshall (864), Mason (274), McDowell (515), Mercer (1,108), Mineral (733), Mingo (859), Monongalia (2,863), Monroe (305), Morgan (215), Nicholas (275), Ohio (1,143), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (64), Pocahontas (82), Preston (376), Putnam (1,470), Raleigh (1,165), Randolph (584), Ritchie (100), Roane (139), Summers (227), Taylor (232), Tucker (83), Tyler (110), Upshur (386), Wayne (849), Webster (49), Wetzel (340), Wirt (73), Wood (1,779), Wyoming (539).

West Virginia Governor Jim justice will give his COVID-19 briefing at 11:00 AM

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.