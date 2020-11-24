Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 15 new COVID-19 related deaths; 969 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 24, 2020, there have been 1,048,077 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 42,083 total cases and 682 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old male from Wayne County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 90-year old female from Mineral County, a 35-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Ritchie County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Mineral County, and an 83-year old male from Mingo County.

“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Now, more than ever, we must be diligent in our efforts to control the spread of this virus for the health of our loved ones if not for ourselves.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (357), Berkeley (2,799), Boone (593), Braxton (103), Brooke (566), Cabell (2,640), Calhoun (62), Clay (107), Doddridge (114), Fayette (1,065), Gilmer (192), Grant (307), Greenbrier (412), Hampshire (288), Hancock (569), Hardy (212), Harrison (1,156), Jackson (667), Jefferson (1,206), Kanawha (5,316), Lewis (226), Lincoln (385), Logan (1,006), Marion (757), Marshall (1,070), Mason (367), McDowell (585), Mercer (1,252), Mineral (1,028), Mingo (939), Monongalia (3,107), Monroe (342), Morgan (238), Nicholas (309), Ohio (1,357), Pendleton (100), Pleasants (76), Pocahontas (107), Preston (479), Putnam (1,710), Raleigh (1,441), Randolph (646), Ritchie (133), Roane (152), Summers (260), Taylor (279), Tucker (112), Tyler (127), Upshur (454), Wayne (930), Webster (54), Wetzel (378), Wirt (92), Wood (2,236), Wyoming (618).