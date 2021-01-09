Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR reports 16 COVID-19 related deaths and 1880 new cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 9, 2021, there have been 1,629,749 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 99,778 total cases and 1,570 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, a 78-year old male from Upshur County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Monongalia County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (1,158), Berkeley (7,283), Boone (1,190), Braxton (615), Brooke (1,615), Cabell (5,976), Calhoun (168), Clay (283), Doddridge (304), Fayette (2,008), Gilmer (475), Grant (868), Greenbrier (1,790), Hampshire (1,129), Hancock (2,143), Hardy (921), Harrison (3,587), Jackson (1,373), Jefferson (2,737), Kanawha (9,590), Lewis (641), Lincoln (908), Logan (1,915), Marion (2,420), Marshall (2,347), Mason (1,190), McDowell (1,078), Mercer (3,418), Mineral (2,246), Mingo (1,622), Monongalia (5,989), Monroe (740), Morgan (748), Nicholas (804), Ohio (2,820), Pendleton (388), Pleasants (685), Pocahontas (416), Preston (1,970), Putnam (3,282), Raleigh (3,209), Randolph (1,393), Ritchie (439), Roane (355), Summers (546), Taylor (834), Tucker (401), Tyler (439), Upshur (1,165), Wayne (1,935), Webster (190), Wetzel (806), Wirt (256), Wood (5,662), Wyoming (1,308).