Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR reports 18 additional cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Department of Health and Human Resources announced 18 new coronavirus cases in West Virginia during their 5 p.m. update.
The positive cumulative percentage remains under three percent. 1,224 residents have tested positive in the Mountain State.
COVID-19 tests have come back with negative results for 52,851 state residents. No additional deaths were reported Monday evening and remains at 50.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (16), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (135), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (168), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (107), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).
Latest Posts:
- Supreme Court makes history holding arguments via phone in midst of coronavirus pandemic
- Churches face hard decisions before reopening
- Several ways to donate for ‘Giving Tuesday’
- WV Catholic schools bring back fundraiser for National Day of Giving
- Lawmakers push for healthcare workers to receive same benefits as law enforcement, military