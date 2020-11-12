Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 2 new COVID-19 related death; 696 cases

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 12, 2020, there have been 884,889 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 30,897 total cases and 555 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Marshall County and an 87-year old male from Cabell County. “Each loss of a West Virginian is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to continue to follow the health guidelines to keep your family, friends and neighbors safe.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (246), Berkeley (2,062), Boone (477), Braxton (92), Brooke (326), Cabell (1,948), Calhoun (41), Clay (92), Doddridge (83), Fayette (893), Gilmer (166), Grant (222), Greenbrier (278), Hampshire (193), Hancock (326), Hardy (136), Harrison (816), Jackson (482), Jefferson (822), Kanawha (4,401), Lewis (182), Lincoln (332), Logan (866), Marion (530), Marshall (659), Mason (218), McDowell (232), Mercer (975), Mineral (463), Mingo (797), Monongalia (2,625), Monroe (290), Morgan (191), Nicholas (238), Ohio (898), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (79), Preston (293), Putnam (1,260), Raleigh (1,049), Randolph (515), Ritchie (79), Roane (127), Summers (195), Taylor (199), Tucker (72), Tyler (95), Upshur (336), Wayne (723), Webster (43), Wetzel (288), Wirt (63), Wood (1,285), Wyoming (468).