Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 19 COVID-19 related deaths; 828 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 4, 2021, there have been 1,548,855 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 91,886 total cases and 1,396 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old male from Pleasants County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Jackson County, a 77-year old female from Barbour County, a 70-year old male from Barbour County, a 28-year old male from Grant County, a 67-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from Roane County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old male from Harrison County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Brooke County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Wyoming County, a 77-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 54-year old female from Brooke County.

“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our lives have been forever changed by the pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (835), Berkeley (6,651), Boone (1,102), Braxton (561), Brooke (1,510), Cabell (5,522), Calhoun (140), Clay (271), Doddridge (275), Fayette (1,884), Gilmer (437), Grant (807), Greenbrier (1,619), Hampshire (1,055), Hancock (1,997), Hardy (834), Harrison (3,195), Jackson (1,251), Jefferson (2,513), Kanawha (9,072), Lewis (577), Lincoln (823), Logan (1,784), Marion (2,084), Marshall (2,219), Mason (1,091), McDowell (1,028), Mercer (3,111), Mineral (2,145), Mingo (1,532), Monongalia (5,635), Monroe (700), Morgan (687), Nicholas (747), Ohio (2,642), Pendleton (331), Pleasants (595), Pocahontas (368), Preston (1,805), Putnam (3,128), Raleigh (2,914), Randolph (1,233), Ritchie (381), Roane (326), Summers (488), Taylor (751), Tucker (355), Tyler (393), Upshur (1,026), Wayne (1,773), Webster (171), Wetzel (742), Wirt (244), Wood (5,297), Wyoming (1,229).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will give his coronavirus briefing at 11:00 AM.

