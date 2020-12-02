Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths; 1,087 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., December 2, 2020, there have been 1,152,045 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 49,905 total cases and 778 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 25-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Hampshire County, a 61-year old female from Wyoming County, a 59-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 85-year old male from Marshall County, a 68-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 99-year old female from Wetzel County, a 95-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, an 82-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, a 54-year old male from Mineral County, a 69-year old female from Wayne County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Preston County, and a 95-year old female from Mineral County.

“Today is a difficult day as our state continues to feel the effects of this terrible pandemic,” said DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19. We must continue to pull together as a state and community in fighting this virus and protecting our fellow West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (456), Berkeley (3,453), Boone (682), Braxton (124), Brooke (709), Cabell (3,056), Calhoun (82), Clay (123), Doddridge (129), Fayette (1,190), Gilmer (214), Grant (407), Greenbrier (552), Hampshire (372), Hancock (787), Hardy (300), Harrison (1,527), Jackson (713), Jefferson (1,442), Kanawha (5,862), Lewis (252), Lincoln (444), Logan (1,088), Marion (943), Marshall (1,298), Mason (535), McDowell (640), Mercer (1,383), Mineral (1,385), Mingo (998), Monongalia (3,400), Monroe (390), Morgan (305), Nicholas (385), Ohio (1,651), Pendleton (111), Pleasants (104), Pocahontas (225), Preston (686), Putnam (2,050), Raleigh (1,674), Randolph (751), Ritchie (185), Roane (191), Summers (280), Taylor (366), Tucker (148), Tyler (149), Upshur (527), Wayne (1,076), Webster (69), Wetzel (425), Wirt (120), Wood (2,708), Wyoming (783).