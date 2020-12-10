Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths; 1,233 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 10, 2020, there have been 1,265,329 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 59,695 total cases and 921 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Putnam County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Brooke County, an 86-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, a 42-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Cabell County, a 38-year old female from Cabell County, and a 59-year old male from Hancock County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (543), Berkeley (4,224), Boone (767), Braxton (159), Brooke (918), Cabell (3,661), Calhoun (95), Clay (183), Doddridge (154), Fayette (1,303), Gilmer (231), Grant (537), Greenbrier (772), Hampshire (547), Hancock (1,139), Hardy (456), Harrison (1,835), Jackson (842), Jefferson (1,724), Kanawha (6,705), Lewis (301), Lincoln (514), Logan (1,180), Marion (1,141), Marshall (1,600), Mason (721), McDowell (708), Mercer (1,652), Mineral (1,748), Mingo (1,082), Monongalia (3,851), Monroe (444), Morgan (409), Nicholas (463), Ohio (1,901), Pendleton (153), Pleasants (141), Pocahontas (289), Preston (940), Putnam (2,379), Raleigh (1,946), Randolph (852), Ritchie (227), Roane (227), Summers (311), Taylor (454), Tucker (211), Tyler (197), Upshur (591), Wayne (1,259), Webster (99), Wetzel (493), Wirt (152), Wood (3,340), Wyoming (924).