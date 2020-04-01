Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in WV

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 29 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 191.

As of April 1, 2020, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 191 positive, 4,384 negative and one death.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).