Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 29 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 191.
As of April 1, 2020, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 191 positive, 4,384 negative and one death.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:
Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).
- Pittsburgh pastor blasts coronavirus orders, plans outdoor service ‘like Woodstock’
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine to hold 2 p.m. briefing
- Digital Exclusive: when will COVID-19 surge in the Ohio Valley and are we prepared?
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in WV
- Emily’s Noon weather update