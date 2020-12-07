Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; 1,131 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 7, 2020, there have been 1,226,697 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 56,128 total cases and 841 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Roane County, an 89-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 87-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sincere condolences to these families and encourage continued abidance of the guidelines and safety measures.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (520), Berkeley (3,932), Boone (728), Braxton (154), Brooke (826), Cabell (3,414), Calhoun (91), Clay (158), Doddridge (140), Fayette (1,268), Gilmer (221), Grant (500), Greenbrier (681), Hampshire (460), Hancock (996), Hardy (399), Harrison (1,726), Jackson (789), Jefferson (1,612), Kanawha (6,367), Lewis (283), Lincoln (483), Logan (1,152), Marion (1,083), Marshall (1,531), Mason (666), McDowell (691), Mercer (1,542), Mineral (1,629), Mingo (1,053), Monongalia (3,691), Monroe (427), Morgan (372), Nicholas (430), Ohio (1,822), Pendleton (137), Pleasants (129), Pocahontas (273), Preston (845), Putnam (2,280), Raleigh (1,805), Randolph (798), Ritchie (213), Roane (223), Summers (301), Taylor (438), Tucker (196), Tyler (182), Upshur (573), Wayne (1,198), Webster (88), Wetzel (476), Wirt (139), Wood (3,124), Wyoming (873).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, will hold his coronavirus briefing at 11:00 AM

