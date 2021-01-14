Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 31 COVID-19 related deaths; 827 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 14, 2021, there have been 1,690,407 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 105,219 total cases and 1,702 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old female from Jackson County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 40-year old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 91-year old female from Upshur County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 98-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Jefferson County, a 39-year old male from Harrison County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County.

“As we face another difficult day, we must renew our efforts to practice the prevention measures that can stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (1,118), Berkeley (7,764), Boone (1,248), Braxton (652), Brooke (1,694), Cabell (6,220), Calhoun (183), Clay (291), Doddridge (327), Fayette (2,085), Gilmer (512), Grant (899), Greenbrier (1,961), Hampshire (1,192), Hancock (2,240), Hardy (1,017), Harrison (3,812), Jackson (1,433), Jefferson (2,893), Kanawha (10,008), Lewis (685), Lincoln (970), Logan (2,034), Marion (2,640), Marshall (2,465), Mason (1,265), McDowell (1,114), Mercer (3,595), Mineral (2,288), Mingo (1,689), Monongalia (6,244), Monroe (776), Morgan (795), Nicholas (879), Ohio (2,945), Pendleton (418), Pleasants (701), Pocahontas (451), Preston (2,117), Putnam (3,407), Raleigh (3,426), Randolph (1,677), Ritchie (476), Roane (380), Summers (596), Taylor (875), Tucker (405), Tyler (459), Upshur (1,215), Wayne (2,041), Webster (215), Wetzel (853), Wirt (272), Wood (5,939), Wyoming (1,363).