Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 352 coronavirus cases; 1 new COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 2, 2020, there have been 792,475 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,235 total cases and 458 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 71-year old female from Grant County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

There are currently 5,557 active cases in WV.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (188), Berkeley (1,709), Boone (415), Braxton (76), Brooke (253), Cabell (1,559), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (799), Gilmer (65), Grant (200), Greenbrier (215), Hampshire (146), Hancock (244), Hardy (109), Harrison (688), Jackson (420), Jefferson (634), Kanawha (3,894), Lewis (115), Lincoln (268), Logan (805), Marion (425), Marshall (451), Mason (183), McDowell (132), Mercer (816), Mineral (250), Mingo (669), Monongalia (2,378), Monroe (267), Morgan (161), Nicholas (193), Ohio (649), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (73), Preston (227), Putnam (1,001), Raleigh (880), Randolph (431), Ritchie (56), Roane (115), Summers (142), Taylor (174), Tucker (67), Tyler (58), Upshur (279), Wayne (630), Webster (38), Wetzel (232), Wirt (56), Wood (748), Wyoming (364).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.

Marshall County: November 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV, *enter from 12th Street AND 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, 216 US Route 250, Moundsville, WV AND 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sandhill Elementary School, 169 Sandhill Road, Dallas, WV

Ohio County: November 2, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV AND 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty, WV AND 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Tyler County: November 2, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Avenue, Sistersville, WV AND 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV AND 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tyler County Senior Center, 504 Cherry Street, Middlebourne, WV

Wetzel County: November 2, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Wetzel County 4H Grounds, 1821 Mountaineer Drive, New Martinsville, WV AND 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Hundred High School, 3490 Horney Highway, Hundred, WV AND 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley High School, 4 Lumber Jack Lane, Pine Grove, WV

Gov. Justice is providing a coronavirus briefing at 2:00 PM today.

