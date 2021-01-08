Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 36 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,896 coronavirus cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 8, 2021, there have been 1,610,917 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 97,898 total cases and 1,554 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Mason County, an 86-year old male from Gilmer County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Hampshire County, a 68-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 51-year old male from Logan County, a 92-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old male from Brooke County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Marshall County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Brooke County, a 75-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Hampshire County, a 49-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 99-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, a 100-year old female from Brooke County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Gilmer County, and a 92-year old male from Brooke County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (954), Berkeley (7,116), Boone (1,166), Braxton (603), Brooke (1,603), Cabell (5,879), Calhoun (163), Clay (278), Doddridge (296), Fayette (1,970), Gilmer (468), Grant (851), Greenbrier (1,761), Hampshire (1,119), Hancock (2,126), Hardy (903), Harrison (3,513), Jackson (1,328), Jefferson (2,696), Kanawha (9,466), Lewis (632), Lincoln (887), Logan (1,882), Marion (2,331), Marshall (2,318), Mason (1,164), McDowell (1,067), Mercer (3,316), Mineral (2,229), Mingo (1,606), Monongalia (5,925), Monroe (722), Morgan (725), Nicholas (793), Ohio (2,780), Pendleton (384), Pleasants (676), Pocahontas (405), Preston (1,932), Putnam (3,243), Raleigh (3,153), Randolph (1,365), Ritchie (427), Roane (343), Summers (532), Taylor (806), Tucker (399), Tyler (431), Upshur (1,153), Wayne (1,906), Webster (185), Wetzel (791), Wirt (251), Wood (5,598), Wyoming (1,282).

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will give his coronavirus briefing at 12:00 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com