Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 37COVID-19 related deaths; 1,325 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 7, 2021, there have been 1,587,748 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 96,002 total cases and 1,518 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Hardy County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Mason County, a 70-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Hampshire County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, a 94-year old female from Ohio County, a 47-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Ohio County, a 93-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 97-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Hampshire County, a 52-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 88-year old male from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Barbour County, a 36-year old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, a 46-year old male from Wyoming County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Cabell County, and a 65-year old male from Barbour County.

“We are devastated to report these additional COVID-19 related deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy. Our thoughts go out to the families.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471), Wyoming (1,272).