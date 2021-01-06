Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 39 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,516 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 6, 2021, there have been 1,570,248 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 94,678 total cases and 1,481 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Barbour County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 97-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Mineral County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Upshur County, a 73-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old female from Morgan County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Tucker County, and a 63-year old female from Brooke County.

“Too many families are experiencing the pain of loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary. “We must each do all that we can to stop the pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (899), Berkeley (6,920), Boone (1,137), Braxton (594), Brooke (1,565), Cabell (5,721), Calhoun (154), Clay (269), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,913), Gilmer (444), Grant (826), Greenbrier (1,677), Hampshire (1,084), Hancock (2,060), Hardy (875), Harrison (3,348), Jackson (1,290), Jefferson (2,596), Kanawha (9,230), Lewis (602), Lincoln (855), Logan (1,840), Marion (2,194), Marshall (2,273), Mason (1,120), McDowell (1,040), Mercer (3,209), Mineral (2,194), Mingo (1,562), Monongalia (5,754), Monroe (699), Morgan (709), Nicholas (774), Ohio (2,687), Pendleton (351), Pleasants (607), Pocahontas (385), Preston (1,870), Putnam (3,190), Raleigh (3,003), Randolph (1,313), Ritchie (389), Roane (337), Summers (503), Taylor (777), Tucker (364), Tyler (407), Upshur (1,080), Wayne (1,846), Webster (177), Wetzel (775), Wirt (248), Wood (5,405), Wyoming (1,253).