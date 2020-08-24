Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 40 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 24, 2020, there have been 398,479 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,312 total cases and 179 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 59-year old male from Lincoln County. “We mourn the tragic loss of this West Virginian and send our deepest sympathies to the family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (767), Boone (128), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (490), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (256), Jackson (190), Jefferson (324), Kanawha (1,225), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (439), Marion (208), Marshall (135), Mason (84), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,060), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (43), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (135), Putnam (247), Raleigh (325), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (101), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (227), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).

West Virginia Govenor, Jim Justice, plans on giving his press briefing today at 12:30 PM

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.