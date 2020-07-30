Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 48 new COVID-19 cases in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 30, 2020, there have been 275,284 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,374 total cases and 112 deaths.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (612/22), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (297/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (70/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (734/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (53/2), Logan (108/0), Marion (165/4), Marshall (116/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (19/1), Mercer (126/0), Mineral (102/2), Mingo (110/2), Monongalia (851/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (28/1), Ohio (243/0), Pendleton (34/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (149/1), Raleigh (149/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (44/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (219/11), Wyoming (18/0).
