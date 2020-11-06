Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 540 new coronavirus cases; 7 new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 6, 2020, there have been 824,644 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 27,087 total cases and 487 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, and a 77-year old male from Jefferson County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the affected families.”

There are currently 6,135 active cases in West Virginia.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (202), Berkeley (1,837), Boone (443), Braxton (84), Brooke (273), Cabell (1,710), Calhoun (37), Clay (72), Doddridge (77), Fayette (833), Gilmer (87), Grant (203), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (171), Hancock (261), Hardy (114), Harrison (718), Jackson (451), Jefferson (690), Kanawha (4,029), Lewis (135), Lincoln (291), Logan (832), Marion (450), Marshall (536), Mason (192), McDowell (159), Mercer (871), Mineral (302), Mingo (720), Monongalia (2,447), Monroe (275), Morgan (171), Nicholas (204), Ohio (735), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (76), Preston (252), Putnam (1,092), Raleigh (927), Randolph (460), Ritchie (69), Roane (117), Summers (166), Taylor (182), Tucker (70), Tyler (71), Upshur (295), Wayne (662), Webster (39), Wetzel (264), Wirt (59), Wood (911), Wyoming (405).