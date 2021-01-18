Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 9 COVID-19 related deaths; 988 new coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 18, 2021, there have been 1,761,905 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 109,809 total cases and 1,784 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Upshur County, a 57-year old female from Wood County, a 57-year old male from Upshur County, a 35-year old male from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, and a 70-year old male from Monongalia County.

“As a state, we share in the sorrow of all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, and promise to continue striving toward ending this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (1,003), Berkeley (8,091), Boone (1,292), Braxton (676), Brooke (1,764), Cabell (6,458), Calhoun (188), Clay (301), Doddridge (365), Fayette (2,167), Gilmer (534), Grant (921), Greenbrier (2,056), Hampshire (1,231), Hancock (2,318), Hardy (1,087), Harrison (4,021), Jackson (1,488), Jefferson (3,019), Kanawha (10,336), Lewis (729), Lincoln (1,035), Logan (2,128), Marion (2,914), Marshall (2,554), Mason (1,366), McDowell (1,135), Mercer (3,690), Mineral (2,318), Mingo (1,770), Monongalia (6,500), Monroe (804), Morgan (819), Nicholas (937), Ohio (3,076), Pendleton (460), Pleasants (721), Pocahontas (511), Preston (2,234), Putnam (3,520), Raleigh (3,673), Randolph (1,933), Ritchie (497), Roane (403), Summers (633), Taylor (910), Tucker (417), Tyler (492), Upshur (1,274), Wayne (2,109), Webster (221), Wetzel (884), Wirt (293), Wood (6,107), Wyoming (1,426).