Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports record high in coronavirus cases, 1,636; 32 COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 17, 2020, there have been 1,353,347 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 68,485 total cases and 1,071 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 98-year old female from Barbour County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Monongalia County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 105-year old female from Jefferson County, a 57-year old female from Ohio County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Boone County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old female from Marshall County, a 100-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Hardy County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Lewis County, an 85-year old female from Preston County, a 92-year old female from Brooke County, a 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Tucker County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 81-year old male from Raleigh County.

“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (577), Berkeley (4,916), Boone (859), Braxton (190), Brooke (1,083), Cabell (4,221), Calhoun (112), Clay (216), Doddridge (183), Fayette (1,429), Gilmer (262), Grant (624), Greenbrier (1025), Hampshire (724), Hancock (1,441), Hardy (578), Harrison (2,205), Jackson (949), Jefferson (1,961), Kanawha (7,412), Lewis (369), Lincoln (596), Logan (1,292), Marion (1,347), Marshall (1,724), Mason (856), McDowell (773), Mercer (2,006), Mineral (1,941), Mingo (1,172), Monongalia (4,422), Monroe (505), Morgan (499), Nicholas (529), Ohio (2,102), Pendleton (202), Pleasants (228), Pocahontas (304), Preston (1,188), Putnam (2,560), Raleigh (2,212), Randolph (969), Ritchie (272), Roane (248), Summers (343), Taylor (530), Tucker (252), Tyler (254), Upshur (675), Wayne (1,417), Webster (114), Wetzel (549), Wirt (167), Wood (3,913), Wyoming (988).