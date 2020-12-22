Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports record number of COVID-19 related deaths, 42, 1,400 coronavirus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 22, 2020, there have been 1,404,107 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 74,737 total cases and 1,171 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 52-year old female from Grant County, an 86-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Hampshire County, a 67-year old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 92-year old female from Mineral County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, an 81-year old female from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Monongalia County, a 100-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Preston County, a 48-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 59-year old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 94-year old male from Hancock County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, and an 82-year old female from Mineral County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect our residents.”

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (624), Berkeley (5,348), Boone (942), Braxton (227), Brooke (1,213), Cabell (4,593), Calhoun (116), Clay (236), Doddridge (212), Fayette (1,536), Gilmer (295), Grant (683), Greenbrier (1,194), Hampshire (832), Hancock (1,609), Hardy (661), Harrison (2,478), Jackson (1,027), Jefferson (2,108), Kanawha (7,904), Lewis (421), Lincoln (671), Logan (1,449), Marion (1,510), Marshall (1,801), Mason (906), McDowell (830), Mercer (2,303), Mineral (2,000), Mingo (1,261), Monongalia (4,778), Monroe (556), Morgan (560), Nicholas (576), Ohio (2,282), Pendleton (235), Pleasants (303), Pocahontas (319), Preston (1,352), Putnam (2,725), Raleigh (2,408), Randolph (1,007), Ritchie (301), Roane (264), Summers (374), Taylor (593), Tucker (276), Tyler (290), Upshur (739), Wayne (1,526), Webster (121), Wetzel (601), Wirt (185), Wood (4,336), Wyoming (1,040).