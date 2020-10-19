Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR reports second straight day with no COVID-19 related deaths; 221 cases

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 19, 2020, there have been 687,025 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 20,293 total cases and 399 deaths.

There are 5,095 active coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,425), Boone (299), Braxton (40), Brooke (196), Cabell (1,197), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (720), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (160), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (625), Jackson (355), Jefferson (525), Kanawha (3,340), Lewis (66), Lincoln (214), Logan (711), Marion (355), Marshall (250), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (578), Mineral (204), Mingo (507), Monongalia (2,228), Monroe (196), Morgan (102), Nicholas (174), Ohio (459), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (176), Putnam (796), Raleigh (665), Randolph (378), Ritchie (27), Roane (88), Summers (80), Taylor (161), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (225), Wayne (495), Webster (24), Wetzel (82), Wirt (28), Wood (491), Wyoming (178).

Gov. Justice is giving his coronavirus briefing today at 12: 30 PM.

