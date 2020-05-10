Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR sees slight increase in cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Only two additional positive coronavirus cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources in their 5 p.m. COVID-19 update.

The slight increase brings the sum to 1,362 confirmed cases in the Mountain State.

A 25-year-old female from Berkeley County was identified as the state’s 54th coronavirus-related death Sunday morning.

Nearly 800 West Virginians have fully recovered from the virus. The cumulative percent positive test results remains under three percent.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (189), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (183), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter