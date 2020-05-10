Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR sees slight increase in cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Only two additional positive coronavirus cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources in their 5 p.m. COVID-19 update.

The slight increase brings the sum to 1,362 confirmed cases in the Mountain State.

A 25-year-old female from Berkeley County was identified as the state’s 54th coronavirus-related death Sunday morning.

Nearly 800 West Virginians have fully recovered from the virus. The cumulative percent positive test results remains under three percent.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (189), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (52), Clay (2), Fayette (35), Gilmer (8), Grant (3), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (9), Hancock (12), Hardy (16), Harrison (33), Jackson (136), Jefferson (88), Kanawha (183), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (22), Mason (13), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (23), Mingo (2), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (16), Nicholas (8), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (43), Wyoming (1).

