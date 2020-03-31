Coronavirus In West Virginia: Executive Orders no new outside visitors to campgrounds, no elective medical procedures

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- During his daily press briefing to the state of West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced that he signed an executive order to suspended all elective medical procedures.

This is being done to conserve our personal protection equipment for our front line health care workers that are battling this terrible virus Gov. Jim Justice (WV)

This executive order goes into effect at 11:59 PM.

Governor Jim Justice also made an executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to all new arrivals by out of state residents.

If you’re now residing and living in a private campground, you’re good to go Gov. Jim Justice (WV)

We’re doing it again an effort to try and protect us as West Virginians from someone coming in from another state and basically contaminating and infecting thousands Gov. Jim Justice (WV)

Gov. Justice said the state has been trending at about 4% of positve COVID-19 cases while the nation is trending at 8-10 %.