Coronavirus In West Virginia: face coverings mandatory

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he (has signed an executive order) making masks mandatory in all public and privately owned buildings in the state.

#BREAKING Gov. Justice: Face coverings mandatory in indoor places where social distancing cannot be mandated #WV @WTRF7News — John Lynch (@JohnLynchWTRF) July 6, 2020

I am signing an Executive Order that mandates that West Virginians, age 9 or above, wear a face covering at all confined indoor places provided social distancing cannot be maintained.If you go to work in a building I expect you to wear a mask as you enter work, and if you’re working in an area that is completely socially distanced take your mask off … if you go to a drinking fountain put your mask on. If you go into a retail business then I expect you to wear a mask Gov. Jim Justice

The executive order requires face coverings to be worn in all confined indoor places where social distancing cannot be maintained.

The face coverings do not apply to children under 9 or anyone who has trouble breathing or otherwise to remove the face covering without assistance.

The mandate will take effect Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 12 am.

When asked about enforcement on wearing masks, Gov. Justice said there will be no criminal offense and no one will be taken to jail if you decide not to wear your mask.

Gov. Justice on enforcement on wearing masks: No criminal offense.. not being hauled to jail.. but what's the downside of wearing masks WV? @WTRF7News #WV @WVGovernor — John Lynch (@JohnLynchWTRF) July 6, 2020

Justice first announced the possibility of this decision at a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, July 2. Since the announcement, the state saw 215 new cases confirmed between 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, and 10 a.m. Monday, July 6. The state’s 95th death related to the virus was also reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Sunday evening.

This is a developing story , as Gov. Justice is currently holding his COVID-19 briefing.