Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Jim Justice extends school closure

Charleston W.Va (WTRF)- During a COVID-19 coronavirus press briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia schools will continue to be closed.

Schools will remain closed to students until April 20, extending the original March 27 deadline by two weeks.

Gov. Justice: Very hopeful kids will go back to school, but we're not there at this time. Extend schools to be closed until April 20th #coronavirus #COVID2019 #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusinWestVirginia @WVGovernor

@WTRF7News — John Lynch (@JohnLynchWTRF) March 25, 2020

Gov. Justice also recommended the state tax commissioner to extend the tax filing deadline to July 15.

More information would be available Thursday on the State Tax Department’s website.

Justice then handed the briefing over to state health officials and left to contact federal officials, he said.

WV DHHR officials mentioned that the state is working to get more personal protective equipment for health care workers.

DHHR officials also said that they would work to better update the COVID-19 statistics on its website, and may be able to offer county-by-county information.

WV National Guard officials talked about the help the Guard is providing health departments in Kanawha and Monongalia counties, where larger numbers of cases have been seen.

The Guard is also working to purchase masks for health care workers and is sending PAPRs to WVU Medicine in Morgantown, said Maj. Gen., James Hoyer.

The Guard’s parachute shop is also working on prototypes to see if it can manufacture PPE masks, officials said. Guard members are also working with other agencies to prepare 30-day food packages for senior citizens, they said.