Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice announces reopening of indoor dining and large specialty retail stores

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity.
Large/specility retail stores will also be open on May 21st.
Other re-openings include state parks and campgrounds to in-state residents, state park cabins and lodges reopening to in-state residents on Tuesday, May 26
West Virginia residents will be able to rent outdoor recreational rentals (kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs, and similar equipment.)
Gov. Justice also announced that outdoor Motorsports and Powersports racing will reopen with no spectators
Gov. Justice also announced new guidelines for fishing trips.
Those guidelines include:
- Reopening on Friday, May 15
- Limiting boats to 2 anglers and 1 guide
