Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the fourth coronavirus death in West Virginia during his briefing on Monday.
You can watch the news conference on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com
