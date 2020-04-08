Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) yesterday confirmed 67 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 412.

