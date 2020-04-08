Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) yesterday confirmed 67 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 412.
You can watch the news conference on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com
- Colorado girl who pioneered medical marijuana for seizures dies following battle with coronavirus
- Coronavirus In Ohio County: New positive COVID-19 Coronavirus case reported in Ohio County
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: WV DHHR confirms 50 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases; 462 total
- Middle Creek Road closed after tractor-trailer crashes
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update