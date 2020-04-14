Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced the first death of an Ohio County resident from complications related to COVID-19. 

As of 5:00 p.m. April 13, 633 state residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with nine deaths.

