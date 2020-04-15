Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced the state’s tenth death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com
