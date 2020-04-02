Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday, the West Virginia DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department has confirmed the second death in West Virginia from COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gov. Justice said during his press briefing yesterday that the West Virginia primary will be moved to June 9 and West Virginia will extend its school closure to April 30.

