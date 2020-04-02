Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Yesterday, the West Virginia DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department has confirmed the second death in West Virginia from COVID-19 coronavirus.
Gov. Justice said during his press briefing yesterday that the West Virginia primary will be moved to June 9 and West Virginia will extend its school closure to April 30.
You can watch the news conference on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com
- Nation’s top coronavirus expert Dr. Fauci forced to beef up security as death threats increase
- Weekly jobless claims surge to record 6.6 million
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- President Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
- Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department announces first positive test result for COVID-19 coronavirus