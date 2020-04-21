Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 21, 2020, there have been 22,763 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 914 positive, 21,849 negative and 26 deaths.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.