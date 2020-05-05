Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Earlier this morning, Gov. Justice announced West Virginia physical therapy centers and drive-in movie theaters will be allowed to reopen under a plan to boost the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Also today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
