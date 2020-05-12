Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
This morning, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on May 12, 2020, there have been 65,069 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,371 positive, 63,698 negative and 57 deaths.
Yesterday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
