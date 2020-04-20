Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Two new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Sunday evening.
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
