Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

UPDATE 8:37 AM: Gov. Justice sent out a media notice that his briefing would be at 10 AM but has now changed that time to 12:00 PM
Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Yesterday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported more than 800 virus recoveries in West Virginia.
On Monday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
