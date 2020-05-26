Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Today, marks the beginning of week 5 of the Governors plan, West Virginia Strong- The Comeback.

Re-opening today with specific guidelines are bars at 50 % capacity, state park cabins and lodges to in-state residents only, zoos, museums, and visitor centers.

Yesterday, the DHHR confirmed the 73rd COVID death in West Virginia.

