Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine new positive cases in their 5 p.m. COVID-19 update yesterday.
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
