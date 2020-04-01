Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday, during his press briefing, Gov. Justice announced two executive orders.

Governor Jim Justice announced that he signed an executive order to suspended all elective medical procedures and an executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to all new arrivals by out of state residents.

As of 3:30 p.m. March 31, there have been 162 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

The reported cases in each county are available below.

Berkeley (16)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (3)

Hardy (1)

Harrison (11)

Jackson (9)

Jefferson (8)

Kanawha (31)

Logan (2)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (31)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (10)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (3)

Putnam (4)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (1)

Roane (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

You can watch the news conference on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com