Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday, during his press briefing, Gov. Justice announced two executive orders.

Governor Jim Justice announced that he signed an executive order to suspended all elective medical procedures and an executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to all new arrivals by out of state residents.

As of 3:30 p.m. March 31, there have been 162 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

The reported cases in each county are available below.

  • Berkeley (16)
  • Cabell (1)
  • Greenbrier (3)
  • Hancock (3)
  • Hardy (1)
  • Harrison (11)
  • Jackson (9)
  • Jefferson (8)
  • Kanawha (31)
  • Logan (2)
  • Marion (5)
  • Marshall (4)
  • Mason (3)
  • Mercer (2)
  • Monongalia (31)
  • Morgan (1)
  • Ohio (10)
  • Pleasants (1)
  • Preston (3)
  • Putnam (4)
  • Raleigh (3)
  • Randolph (1)
  • Roane (2)
  • Tucker (2)
  • Upshur (1)
  • Wetzel (1)
  • Wirt (1)
  • Wood (2)

You can watch the news conference on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter