Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday, the West Virginia DHHR confirmed the 13th death in The Mountain State with a total of 739 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

